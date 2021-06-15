Klipsch Reference R-28PF Powered Floorstanding Speakers for $399
Adorama · 50 mins ago
Klipsch Reference R-28PF Powered Floorstanding Speakers
$399 $579
free shipping

That's around $200 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • 520W peak power
  • Bluetooth
  • dual 8" copper spun magnetically shielded IMG woofers
  • Model: 1064208
