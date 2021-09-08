That's a $250 savings. Buy Now at Adorama
- 48Hz to 25kHz frequency response
- 8 Ohms compatible
- 93dB sensitivity
- Model: 1064657
-
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Adorama
- If you don't see this price, try reloading the link or refreshing the page.
- Available at this price in Walnut.
- 4 5.25" Cerametallic woofers
- 1" titanium tweeter
- 90x90 Hybrid Tractrix Horn
- Model: 1064655
Save on brands such as Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
That's a savings of $15 and at least $3 below what you'll pay on eBay. Buy Now at Home Depot
- up to 75-ft. Bluetooth range
- 20+ hours run time on a single charge
- (battery and charger sold separately)
Find the missing piece for your home theater system with discounts on brand name equipment. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Klipsch Reference R-10SWi Wireless Powered Subwoofer for $249 ($150 off).
Apply code "Moukeydeals25" to make this a low by $21. Buy Now at Eastar
- AUX, RCA, and Bluetooth modes
- 4", 2", and 1" speakers
- remote control
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: MA20-1
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Adorama
- plug & play
- adjustable DPI
- adjustable tracking speed
- Model: MO-WVEO01
That's $1,027 off list and the best price we could find. For further comparison, you'd pay at least $749 for just a single Klipsch R-625-FA speaker elsewhere. Buy Now at Adorama
- If you don't see this price, try reloading the link or refreshing the page.
- includes: 2 Klipsch Floorstanding Speakers; 1 Klipsch Reference Center Channel Home Speaker; 2 Klipsch Reference Bookshelf Home Speakers; 1 Klipsch Reference 12" 400W All-Digital Powered Subwoofer
It's $10 under our April mention, $660 under list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Adorama
- full-size planar magnetic headphone
- single-ended drivers
- Model: HE560V4
That's $50 under our July mention, $917 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- If you don't see this price, try reloading the link or refreshing the page.
- Jamo S 809 Dolby Atmos Floorstanding Speaker Pair
- Jamo S 810 SUB 10
- Jamo S 81 CEN Center Speaker
- Jamo S 801 Bookshelf Speaker Pair
- Model: 1064325 I
It's $2,105 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- 32Hz to 25kHz frequency response
- Model: 1065795 K
That is the best price we could find now by $81, and it ties the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Adorama
- If you don't see this price, try reloading the link or refreshing the page.
- includes wireless subwoofer, four satellite speakers, and one center unit speaker
- spun copper IMG cones
- satellite/center channel frequency response of 110Hz to 23kHz
- subwoofer frequency response of 38Hz to 120Hz
- Model: 1069074
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Adorama
|52%
|--
|$229
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register