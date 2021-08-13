Klipsch Reference Premiere 5.2 Home Theater System Bundle for $2,399

That's $1,855 under the best price we could find for these components separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Adorama
- RP-8000F Floorstanding Speaker Pair
- RP-600M Bookshelf Speaker Pair
- RP-504C 2.5-Way Center Channel Speaker
- 2x SPL-100 10" 450W Subwoofers
- Pioneer Electronics VSX-LX304 9.2-Channel Network Elite AV Receiver
- Model: 1065795 N
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 1/5
That's $1,027 off list and $234 under what you'd pay for just the pair of floor standing speakers elsewhere.
- includes: 2 Klipsch Floorstanding Speakers; 1 Klipsch Reference Center Channel Home Speaker; 2 Klipsch Reference Bookshelf Home Speakers; 1 Klipsch Reference 12" 400W All-Digital Powered Subwoofer
It's $2,105 under list and the best price we could find.
- 32Hz to 25kHz frequency response
- Model: 1065795 K
That is the best price we could find now by $81, and it ties the lowest price we've seen.
- includes wireless subwoofer, four satellite speakers, and one center unit speaker
- spun copper IMG cones
- satellite/center channel frequency response of 110Hz to 23kHz
- subwoofer frequency response of 38Hz to 120Hz
- Model: 1069074
That's $32 off and the best price we've seen.
- 4 satellite speakers with 3" cone, 0.5" dome tweeter, and 150Hz to 20kHz frequency support
- center channel speaker with 2 shielded 3" mid-range cones
- 8" powered subwoofer with 60-watt amplifier, 8" cone, and 50Hz to 250Hz frequency support
- includes 4 C brackets and mounting hardware for satellite speakers
- Model: 108247
That's a savings of $867 off list price.
- Jamo S 809 Dolby Atmos Floorstanding Speaker Pair
- Jamo S 810 SUB 10
- Jamo S 81 CEN Center Speaker
- Jamo S 801 Bookshelf Speaker Pair
- Model: 1064325 I
Save on over 200 items. The sale includes cameras and accessories, computers and accessories, and more.
Shop over 30 speakers, sets, and pairs.
- Pictured is the Jamo S 803 Dolby Atmos Bookshelf Speaker Pair for $109 (low by $70).
It's the lowest price we could find by $61, and $10 under our mention from February.
- bass-reflex (ported) enclosure
- frequency response of 32Hz to120 Hz
- variable low-pass crossover control
- phase switch
- Model: 1016570
Save on hundreds of items and prep for schooling times ahead, with everything from laptops and keyboards to flash drives, cameras, amps, guitars, and more.
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Coffee Lake i7 Laptop (2019) for $999.99 (most stores charge $42 more).
Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $150.91. That's the lowest price we could find by $98.
- dynamic .75" tweeter
- single 4" high-output woofers
It's the lowest price we could find by $60.
Update: It's now $184.98.
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- phase control
- front-firing driver
- low pass crossover
- brushed black polymer veneer cabinet
- Model: 1016571
$164 less than other retailers.
- Sold by Electronics Expo via Amazon.
- integrated phono pre-amp, Bluetooth wireless technology, digital optical, analog RCA and USB inputs
- Powered speaker pair
- 68Hz to 21kHz frequency response
- 13.3" tall
- Model: R-51PM
