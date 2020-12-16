Save $748 off list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Klipsch R-26FA Dolby Atmos Speaker
- Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-250C 2-Way Center Speaker
- Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Home Speakers (Pair)
- Klipsch R-120SW Subwoofer
- Model: 1064184 E
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more.
Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package
1" titanium tweeter
- 1" titanium tweeter
- four 4" copper cone woofers
- Model: RP-440C
Dolby Atmos
- Dolby Atmos
- 50-watts (200W peak)
- 8Ohm impedance
- 1" titanium LTS tweeter
- 4" cerametallic cone woofer
- Model: RP-140SA
- 40" soundbar w/ two 1" tweeters & two 3" woofers
- 35Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- Dialog, Surround, and Night audio modes
- Bluetooth
- remote control
- 1 HDMI input
- Model: 1068774
- CD player
- 230W total output
- USB, 3.5mm aux inputs
- Model: CM4360
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
- In Wood Grain or Black.
- Bluetooth
- optical and coaxial inputs
- adjustable volume and toggle inputs
- 4" bass and 13mm silk dome tweeter
- Model: R1280DB
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
- includes receiver, front, center & surround speakers, and subwoofer
- Model: HT-S3910
- built-in FPS / virtual 7.1 surround sound / music modes
- electrostatic/dynamic dual-drivers
- 5Hz to 50,000Hz frequency response
- 32 Ohm +/-15% impedance
- environmental noise cancellation
- Model: XPG PRECOG
- 8-hour battery life on full charge
- built-in microphone
- Model: 1067915
- two 2-1/4" full-range drivers
- one 5-1/4" long-throw woofer for solid bass with dual opposed 5-1/4" passive radiators
- frequency response of 45Hz to 20kHz
- measures 13-3/4" x 7" x 8"
- up to 8 hours' battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- charging case
- Model: K1067808
- 8" wireless subwoofer
- 3.1 channel
- 5.1 decoding
- 35Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: 1068777
