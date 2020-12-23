It's half off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- built-in elevation channel for Dolby Atmos
- 1" aluminum diaphragm compression tweeter
- dual 6.5" copper-spun magnetically-shielded IMG woofers
- Model: R-26FA
-
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
That's $20 under our August mention, a savings of $320 off the list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- Dolby Atmos
- 50-watts (200W peak)
- 8Ohm impedance
- 1" titanium LTS tweeter
- 4" cerametallic cone woofer
- Model: RP-140SA
Save $748 off list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Klipsch R-26FA Dolby Atmos Speaker
- Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-250C 2-Way Center Speaker
- Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Home Speakers (Pair)
- Klipsch R-120SW Subwoofer
- Model: 1064184 E
Coupon code "9131220" cuts it to $20 under our November mention, $49 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Bluetooth
- 3.5mm audio input
- 8-hour rechargeable battery
- Model: K106328
That's at least $99 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- works in tandem with the tuned bass reflex enclosure
- flexible placement without wires
- bass reflex port design
- 300-watt amp
- Model: JBLSW10BLKAM
It's $420 under list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
Upgrade your binging with floorstanding speakers from Polk Audio, Klipsch, ELAC, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the ELAC Debut 2.0 F5.2 Floorstanding Speaker for $249.98. ($100 off)
Save on over 200 items, from headphones to subwoofers - from brands including Bose, Sennheiser, Sonos, and JBL. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Bose Home Speaker 300 Smart Speaker for $199. ($60 off)
- Items are sold by World Wide Stereo via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at Adorama
- 80° viewing angle
- night vision
- 16-ft. audio range
- Model: SWWHD-PTCAM
Save on headphones, speakers, microphones, PAs, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Pictured are the AKG Acoustics K240 Studio Semi-Open Headphones for $49. ($20 off)
Save on gift ideas for gamers, photographers, musicians, smart homes, students, and more. Buy Now at Adorama
- Pictured is the Nintendo Pro Wireless Controller for Switch for $64.99 (low by $5).
That's the best price we've seen and a low by $180. Buy Now at Adorama
- includes receiver, front, center & surround speakers, and subwoofer
- Model: HT-S3910
That's the best price we could find by $10 and $15 below our mention in October. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in Silver.
- Sold by Amazing Deals Online via Amazon.
- -22dB noise isolation
- 360mAh charging case
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: 1067567
That's $49 less than most retailers charge.
Update: The price has increased by a buck to $99.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock on December 20, but can still be purchased at this price now.
- 8-hour battery life on full charge
- built-in microphone
- Model: 1067915
Most stores charge at least $100 more.
Note: This item is currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now at Abt
- 40" soundbar w/ two 1" tweeters & two 3" woofers
- 35Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- Dialog, Surround, and Night audio modes
- Bluetooth
- remote control
- 1 HDMI input
- Model: 1068774
It's the lowest price we could find by $10 and the best price we've seen for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Chubbies Tech via eBay.
- up to 8 hours' battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- charging case
- Model: K1067808
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Adorama
|50%
|$499 (exp 6 mos ago)
|$499
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register