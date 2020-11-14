New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Klipsch The One II with Phono
$148 $249
free shipping

That's a savings of $101 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • built-in switchable phono preamp
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • dual RCA input
  • two 2 1/4” full range drivers and a 4.5” woofer
  • Model: 1069385B
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
