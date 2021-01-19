That's $200 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- bass-reflex (ported) enclosure
- frequency response of 32Hz to120 Hz
- variable low-pass crossover control
- phase switch
- Model: R-10SWi
That's $20 under our August mention, a savings of $320 off the list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- Dolby Atmos
- 50-watts (200W peak)
- 8Ohm impedance
- 1" titanium LTS tweeter
- 4" cerametallic cone woofer
- Model: RP-140SA
It's half off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- built-in elevation channel for Dolby Atmos
- 1" aluminum diaphragm compression tweeter
- dual 6.5" copper-spun magnetically-shielded IMG woofers
- Model: R-26FA
Save $748 off list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Klipsch R-26FA Dolby Atmos Speaker
- Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-250C 2-Way Center Speaker
- Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Home Speakers (Pair)
- Klipsch R-120SW Subwoofer
- Model: 1064184 E
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Clip the on-page coupon to get this price.
- 12" copper-spun front-firing woofer
- Low pass crossover and phase control
- Model: 1016571
It's $420 under list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
- Pictured is the ELAC Debut 2.0 F5.2 Floorstanding Speaker for $249.98. ($100 off)
- Pictured is the Bose Home Speaker 300 Smart Speaker for $199. ($60 off)
- Items are sold by World Wide Stereo via eBay.
- Pictured is the Harman Kardon Enchant 1300 Soundbar for $399.99 ($600 off).
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured are the Sony WH-RF400 Wireless TV Headphones with Transmitter (scratch & dent model) for $83.79 ($14 under a new model).
It's the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- Does not play CDs.
- compatible w/ SiriusXM
- includes remote control
- 6.95" capacitive touchscreen display
- plays media from USB memory devices
- 10-band equalizer w/ digital time alignment
- Model: XAV-AX5000
- Pictured is JBL BassPro Hub 11" Car Subwoofer for $367.95 (low by $92).
That's $300 off list and is at killer-deal Black Friday pricing. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- In several colors (Walnut pictured)
- 5.25" aluminum woofer
- 2-way speaker system
- 51Hz to 28kHz frequency response
- 8 ohms nominal impedance
- Model: Q150B
Coupon code "9131220" cuts it to $20 under our November mention, $49 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Bluetooth
- 3.5mm audio input
- 8-hour rechargeable battery
- Model: K106328
It's $53 off and at the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by gear4less via eBay
- two 5.5" woofers
- 5.5" midrange
- aluminum dome tweeter
- Model: CF-50
That's the best price we could find by $42. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by gear4less via eBay.
- 5.5" woofer
- 1" aluminum dome tweeter
- 4-8ohms impedance
- 50Hz-23kHz +/- 3dB frequency response
- up to 175 watts
- each speaker measures about 13" x 6.7" x 10.5"
- Model: RC10
