It's $250 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 62Hz to 24kHz frequency response
- 5.25" woofer
- 1" tweeter
- integrated phono pre-amp
- USB Type-B input
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
- remote control
- Model: 1062681
An in-cart discount puts it $20 under our January mention and at the lowest price we've seen. It's $99 under what Klipsch charges direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12" copper-spun front-firing woofer
- Low pass crossover and phase control
- Model: 1016571
It's $280 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1" titanium tweeter
- four 4" copper cone woofers
- Model: RP-250C
It's the lowest price we could find by $550. Buy Now at Adorama
- 520W peak power
- Bluetooth
- dual 8" copper spun magnetically shielded IMG woofers
- Model: 1064208
It's a buck under our September mention, $796 off the list price, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Adorama
- Klipsch R-610F Floorstanding Home Speaker x 2
- Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Home Speakers x 2
- Klipsch R-52C Center Channel Home Speaker
- Klipsch Reference R-10SW 10" 300W Powered Subwoofer
- Model: 1065835 L
It's $420 under list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- frequency response: 76Hz to 20,000Hz
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
Save on a variety of speakers from Niles, Jamo, Polk Audio, and Definitive Technology. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Niles OS7.3 Indoor/Outdoor Speaker Pair for $249 (low by $150).
Clip the 10% off on-page coupon for a low by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Donner Direct via Amazon.
- 80Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- 3" (Dyna3) woven woofer
- 1" silk-dome tweeter
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: EC1305-SC-DE
Save on a collection of 10 Jamo subwoofers. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Jamo C910 pictured in Black for $199 ($100 off).
Save on car audio equipment from JVC, Pioneer, Kenwood, Alpine and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the JVC KD-T915BTS CD Receiver for $114.36 ($16 low).
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more score free shipping.
Save on select speakers, mixers, media players, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Soundcraft Si IMPACT 944SIIMPT 40-Channel Digital Mixer for $2,199 ($460 off).
Save on over 200 options. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured are the Sennheiser CX 400 BT In-Ear Headphones for $94.95 ($105 off)
Over-ear, earbuds, and neckband style headphones all up to $70 off. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured are the Yamaha TW-E3A True Wireless Earbuds for $99.95 ($30 off).
Apply coupon code "DNEWS733321" to get these refurb headphones for $59 less than buying new. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A $30 extended warranty is added to cart automatically. Remove it to get the price above.
- A 90-day Klipsch warranty is included.
- Available in Black or Silver.
- 8 hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 24 hours with the charging case
- sweat and water resistant
- microphone
- Model: 1069025
