Crutchfield · 22 mins ago
Klipsch Reference R-15PM Bluetooth Powered Speaker Pair
$249 $499
free shipping

It's $250 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Crutchfield

Features
  • 62Hz to 24kHz frequency response
  • 5.25" woofer
  • 1" tweeter
  • integrated phono pre-amp
  • USB Type-B input
  • 3.5mm auxiliary input
  • remote control
  • Model: 1062681
