Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-450C Center Speaker for $299
Adorama
Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-450C Center Speaker
$299 $499
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $100.

  • If you don't see this price, try reloading the link or refreshing the page.
  • Available at this price in Walnut.
Features
  • 4 5.25" Cerametallic woofers
  • 1" titanium tweeter
  • 90x90 Hybrid Tractrix Horn
  • Model: 1064655
