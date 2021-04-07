That's $1,399 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- two 8" Cerametallic cone woofers
- 1" titanium tweeter
- frequency response of 32Hz to 25kHz
- Model: RP-280FA
An in-cart discount puts it $20 under our January mention and at the lowest price we've seen. It's $99 under what Klipsch charges direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12" copper-spun front-firing woofer
- Low pass crossover and phase control
- Model: 1016571
It's $250 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 62Hz to 24kHz frequency response
- 5.25" woofer
- 1" tweeter
- integrated phono pre-amp
- USB Type-B input
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
- remote control
- Model: 1062681
It's $280 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1" titanium tweeter
- four 4" copper cone woofers
- Model: RP-250C
It's the lowest price we could find by $550. Buy Now at Adorama
- 520W peak power
- Bluetooth
- dual 8" copper spun magnetically shielded IMG woofers
- Model: 1064208
It's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- frequency response: 76Hz to 20,000Hz
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
Save on a variety of speakers from Niles, Jamo, Polk Audio, and Definitive Technology. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Niles OS7.3 Indoor/Outdoor Speaker Pair for $249 (low by $150).
These items are significantly less than buying from directly from Tommy Hilfiger. Particularly, the Wireless Earbuds are $55.99 which is $65 under what you'd pay at Tommy Hilfiger direct. Shop Now at Macy's
Clip the 10% off on-page coupon for a low by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Donner Direct via Amazon.
- 80Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- 3" (Dyna3) woven woofer
- 1" silk-dome tweeter
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: EC1305-SC-DE
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Adorama
- This is currently backordered, but can be purchased at this price for delivery when available.
- built-in amplifier
- USB, microphone & aux inputs
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: PWA15BT
Save $170 off list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- polycarbonate hardshell front
- 17" tech compartment
- expandable main compartment
- Model: CL90001
It's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Adorama
- YKK zippers
- adjustable straps
- fits 15" laptop & 10" tablet
- TPU water-repellent coating
- Model: LP36989
It's a savings of $240 off list. Buy Now at Adorama
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328-feet
It's a buck under our September mention, $796 off the list price, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Adorama
- Klipsch R-610F Floorstanding Home Speaker x 2
- Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Home Speakers x 2
- Klipsch R-52C Center Channel Home Speaker
- Klipsch Reference R-10SW 10" 300W Powered Subwoofer
- Model: 1065835 L
Apply coupon code "DNEWS733321" to get these refurb headphones for $59 less than buying new. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A $30 extended warranty is added to cart automatically. Remove it to get the price above.
- A 90-day Klipsch warranty is included.
- Available in Black or Silver.
- 8 hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 24 hours with the charging case
- sweat and water resistant
- microphone
- Model: 1069025
