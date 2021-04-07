New
Adorama · 44 mins ago
Klipsch Reference Premiere Atmos Floorstanding Speaker Pair
$699 $2,098
free shipping

That's $1,399 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • two 8" Cerametallic cone woofers
  • 1" titanium tweeter
  • frequency response of 32Hz to 25kHz
  • Model: RP-280FA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Speakers Adorama Klipsch
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Adorama 66% $699 (exp 1 wk ago) $699 Buy Now