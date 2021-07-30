Klipsch Reference Premiere 5.1-Ch. Channel Home Theater System w/ Receiver for $2,199

It's $2,105 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- 32Hz to 25kHz frequency response
- Model: 1065795 K
That's $1,027 off list and $234 under what you'd pay for just the pair of floor standing speakers elsewhere. Buy Now at Adorama
- includes: 2 Klipsch Floorstanding Speakers; 1 Klipsch Reference Center Channel Home Speaker; 2 Klipsch Reference Bookshelf Home Speakers; 1 Klipsch Reference 12" 400W All-Digital Powered Subwoofer
That is the best price we could find now by $81, and it ties the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Adorama
- includes wireless subwoofer, four satellite speakers, and one center unit speaker
- spun copper IMG cones
- satellite/center channel frequency response of 110Hz to 23kHz
- subwoofer frequency response of 38Hz to 120Hz
- Model: 1069074
That's $631 under the best price we could find for these components separately elsewhere. Buy Now at BuyDig
- RP-600M Bookshelf Speaker Pair
- RP-6000F Floorstanding Speakers Pair
- R-120SW Subwoofer
- RP-500C Center-Channel Speaker
- Pyle Bluetooth Amplifier Receiver System and CD Player
- Model: E10KLPRP600MEB
That's a savings of $867 off list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Jamo S 809 Dolby Atmos Floorstanding Speaker Pair
- Jamo S 810 SUB 10
- Jamo S 81 CEN Center Speaker
- Jamo S 801 Bookshelf Speaker Pair
- Model: 1064325 I
It's the best price we could find by $212. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Homeandtechdeals via eBay.
- CD & USB sources
- FM radio
- bass blast & echo control
- LED lighting
- Model: OK99
Shop over 30 speakers, sets, and pairs. Shop Now at Adorama
- Pictured is the Jamo S 803 Dolby Atmos Bookshelf Speaker Pair for $109 (low by $70).
That's $488 less than buying all these speakers separately, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Adorama
- Klipsch R-610F Floorstanding Home Speaker x 2
- Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Home Speakers x 2
- Klipsch R-52C Center Channel Home Speaker
- Klipsch Reference R-10SW 10" 300W Powered Subwoofer
- Model: 1065835 L
It's$1,399 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- In Cherry Vinyl.
- two 8" Cerametallic cone woofers
- 1" titanium tweeter
- frequency response of 32Hz to 25kHz
- Model: RP-280FA
It's the lowest price we could find by $61, and $10 under our mention from February. Buy Now at Adorama
- bass-reflex (ported) enclosure
- frequency response of 32Hz to120 Hz
- variable low-pass crossover control
- phase switch
- Model: 1016570
It's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- In Walnut.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 1" titanium dome LTS tweeter
- 4-1/2" long-throw woofer
- Model: 1067562
Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $150.91. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now at Amazon
- dynamic .75" tweeter
- single 4" high-output woofers
It's the lowest price we could find by $60.
Update: It's now $184.98. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- phase control
- front-firing driver
- low pass crossover
- brushed black polymer veneer cabinet
- Model: 1016571
$164 less than other retailers. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Electronics Expo via Amazon.
- integrated phono pre-amp, Bluetooth wireless technology, digital optical, analog RCA and USB inputs
- Powered speaker pair
- 68Hz to 21kHz frequency response
- 13.3" tall
- Model: R-51PM
