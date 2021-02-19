It's the lowest price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Adorama
- bass-reflex (ported) enclosure
- frequency response of 32Hz to120 Hz
- variable low-pass crossover control
- phase switch
- Model: 1016570
That's $50 under our August mention, $150 under list, and the best price we could find.
- wireless subwoofer
- spun copper injection molded graphite woofers
- linear travel suspension horn-loaded tweeters
- Model: 1064177
It's half off list and the best price we could find.
- built-in elevation channel for Dolby Atmos
- 1" aluminum diaphragm compression tweeter
- dual 6.5" copper-spun magnetically-shielded IMG woofers
- Model: R-26FA
It's $280 under list and the lowest price we could find.
- 1" titanium tweeter
- four 4" copper cone woofers
- Model: RP-250C
It's a buck under our September mention, $796 off the list price, and the best deal we've seen.
- Klipsch R-610F Floorstanding Home Speaker x 2
- Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Home Speakers x 2
- Klipsch R-52C Center Channel Home Speaker
- Klipsch Reference R-10SW 10" 300W Powered Subwoofer
- Model: 1065835 L
Save on a range of like-new used subwoofers, tower speakers and more from this well-reviewed audiophile brand. Shop Now
- Shopping subwoofers? Add two to your cart and apply coupon code "GoDual21" to take an extra 5% off.
- All outlet special products are guaranteed to look and perform like-new and carry a 5-year warranty.
- Pictured is the SVS Prime Pinnacle Speaker for $699.99 ($200 off)
- Adding a subwoofer to your setup? Check out this unique matching tool.
It's $420 under list price.
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
Save $638 off list price.
- 2x S 809 Floorstanding Dolby Atmos Ready Speakers
- Jamo S 83 CEN Center Speaker
- 2x Jamo S 801 Bookshelf Speakers
- works in tandem with the tuned bass reflex enclosure
- flexible placement without wires
- bass reflex port design
- 300-watt amp
- Model: JBLSW10BLKAM
It's $231 under list price.
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328-feet
Save on cameras, photography accessories, laptops, headphones, and more.
That's the lowest price we could find by $51.
- auto-tuning
- transmits even through walls
- connect to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- Model: 502011
It's the best price we could find by $29.
- detects temps from -4°F to 248°F
- enhances resolution and accuracy
- 1.8m drop test rating
- Model: 435-0015-03
It's $53 off and at the best price we could find.
- Sold by gear4less via eBay
- two 5.5" woofers
- 5.5" midrange
- aluminum dome tweeter
- Model: CF-50
That's $100 less than you'd pay direct from Klipsch.
- frequency response: 76Hz to 21,000Hz
- 4" magnetically shielded spun copper woofer
- remote control
- 2 grilles
That's $200 off list and the best price we could find.
- bass-reflex (ported) enclosure
- frequency response of 32Hz to120 Hz
- variable low-pass crossover control
- phase switch
- Model: R-10SWi
