Clip the $100 off coupon to get it for $100 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 40" soundbar w/ two 1" tweeters & two 3" woofers
- 35Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- Dialog, Surround, and Night audio modes
- Bluetooth
- remote control
- 1 HDMI input
- Model: 1068774
Published 15 min ago
That's $199 under our mention from yesterday and within a buck of the lowest price we've ever seen. It's a current price low by $199. Buy Now at Costco
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 1" titanium dome LTS tweeter
- 4-1/2" long-throw woofer
- Model: 1067562
That's $51 below Klipsch's direct price. Buy Now at Amazon
- .75" tweeter & 5.25" high-output woofer
- Model: eggreh-084
That's $76 under Klipsch's direct price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Walts TV via Amazon.
- .75" tweeter
- single 4" high-output woofers
- Model: B-100
Save $102 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- bass booster
- LED party lights
- connects to multiple devices via Bluetooth
- USB input
- Model: MX-T40/ZA
That's a savings of $8 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- TWS mode
- 4 full-range units
- mid-treble enhancement
- built-in large capacity battery
- Model: FOXNOVO SL-90
- Pictured are the KEF Q350 Bookshelf Speakers for $350 ($250 off).
This 2018 TIPA award winner (Best DSLR Telephoto lens of the year) is $89 below the next best price we could find. In fact, it's well below most pre-owned models we found on eBay. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- F4 to F/32 aperture range
- VC image stabilization
- ultrasonic silent drive autofocus motor
- rounded 9-blade diaphragm
- compatible with TAP-in console
- Model: A034
That's a savings of $439 under their eBay storefront price. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1" Aluminum LTS tweeter
- 90x90 Tractrix horn technology
- single 6.5" Spun-Copper IMG woofers
- Model: 1065835 N
At $900 off, this is less than half price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Klipsch Reference R-12SW 12" 400-watt all-digital powered subwoofer
- 2 Klipsch Reference R-26FA Dolby Atmos floorstanding speakers
- Klipsch Reference R-52C 2-way center channel speaker
- 2 Klipsch Reference R-14M 4" bookshelf speakers
- Model: 1064184 D
