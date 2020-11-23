That's the lowest price we could find by $30 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- 6.8" wireless subwoofer
- 2.1-channel
- Bluetooth audio streaming
- Model: K1064247
Published 24 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
It's $320 under what you would pay at Harman Kardon directly. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by JBL Official Store via Walmart.
- remote control
- Bluetooth
- HDMI output with ARC
- stereo analog-audio input
- optical digital input
- Model: HKSB20BLKAM
That's $200 off and $10 under the lowest price we could find for a refurbished system elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
- 38.6" Acoustic Beam Soundbar
- Supports DTS Virtual:X & 4K pass-through
- Bluetooth enabled
- includes HDMI Cable, wall mount kit, & remote
- Model: HW-Q67CT/ZA
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Dell Home
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 732522-1110
For members only, that's the best we've seen and a low by at least $79. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- soundbar (w/ 3 full-range speakers), two surround speakers, and wireless 5" subwoofer
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: V51-H6
It's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and you'd pay at least $45 for a factory-sealed system elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
These go for $17 or more at major retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- available in several colors (Red/White pictured)
- mostly in large sizes
- sold by ASICS via eBay
Save on over two dozen vacuum cleaners and air purifiers. Shop Now at eBay
- Dyson V7 Fluffy HEPA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $200 pictured (price low by $70).
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Walnut veneer.
- Sold by Roberts LP via Amazon.
- floor standing
- surround sound
- 1" titanium-loaded tweeters with tractrix horns
- 6.5" woofers
- Bluetooth
- 192kHz / 24-bit decoding
It's $129 off list and the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Bluetooth
- 3.5mm audio input
- 8-hour rechargeable battery
- Model: K106328
Most retailers charge at least $70 for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealparade via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- up to 8 hours' battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- charging case
- Model: K1067808
