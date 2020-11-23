New
eBay · 24 mins ago
Klipsch Bar 40 Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer
$130 $300
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $30 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • 6.8" wireless subwoofer
  • 2.1-channel
  • Bluetooth audio streaming
  • Model: K1064247
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Home Theater Systems eBay Klipsch
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 56% -- $130 Buy Now