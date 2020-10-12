New
eBay · 46 mins ago
Klein Tools Klein Tradesman Pro 48-Quart Tough Box Cooler
$127 $150
free shipping

Use coupon code "PFALL15" and save $23 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay.
Features
  • stainless steel bottle opener on exterior
  • removable plastic container
  • holds 72 cans or 40 bottles
  • tie-down holes on corners
  • twist-lock side mount
  • Model: 55650
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PFALL15"
  • Expires 10/12/2020
    Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Camping & Outdoors eBay Klein Tools
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 15% -- $127 Buy Now