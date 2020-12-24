New
eBay · 48 mins ago
KitchenAid Professional Series 8" Scalloped Bread
$15 $20
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen eBay KitchenAid
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 25% -- $15 Buy Now