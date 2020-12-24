That's the best deal we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
Published 48 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Shop and save on 10 different mixer attachments. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Pictured is the KitchenAid 5-qt. Tilt-Head Mixer Glass Bowl with Lid for $49.99 ($20 off and a low by $2).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
Turn your KitchenAid stand mixer into a food processor, spiralizer, pasta press, and more with these attachments. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95.
- Pictured is the KitchenAid Food Grinder Attachment for $39.99 (low by $10).
- Earn $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 spent. It can be redeemed in-store or online from December 25 through January 3.
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Kohl's
- pad your order to over $75 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $8.95 fee will apply
- compatible with any KitchenAid stand mixer
- includes slicer/shredder attachment, 3-mm slicing blade, 4-mm shredding blade, coarse shredding blade, 2-in-1 food pusher, and storage case
- Model: KSMVSA
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in several colors (Empire Red pictured).
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
- removable 8" blending arm
- 4-point stainless steel blade deisgn
- variable speed trigger
- 3-cup blending jar with lid
- Model: KHBV53
Save on a range of kitchen items, including knife sets, batter bowls, cookware, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the JA Henckels International Pro 2-Piece Prep Knife Set for $99.99 ($80 off).
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "15EOTO56" to save $9 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Mudeela Direct via Amazon.
- adjustable
- 8 tiers
- fits in cabinet
- Model: 8541990621
It's the best price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 12 appliances in one, including toaster, oven, air fryer, dehydrator, and more
- 1800 watts
- measures 17.70" 15.75" x 14.7"
- detachable dip tray
- Model: SM-AIR-1899
Save on pans, skillets, knives, blenders, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Masterpan Copper Tone 8" and 9" Ceramic Frying Pans 2-Pack for $21.99 (low by $1)
Save on over 500 cases for Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 11 in Black for $20 ($20 off).
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- 90-Day Otterbox warranties apply.
It's $58 less than buying it new from Madison Seating direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- adjustable arms
- adjustable lumbar support
- 5-star base
Use coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to save on a variety of items from HP, Apple, Sony, Samsung, Dyson, Ring, DeWalt, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- $100 maximum discount.
- 2 redemptions per user.
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
That's a savings of $130. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in Cocoa Silver.
- Save an extra 10% if you choose in-store pickup.
- in-lid strainers
- double-sided pour spouts
- Dishwasher Fearless
- oven-safe up to 500°F
It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Available in Matte Black
- 70 settings
- includes grinder, grounds tray, portafilter holder, bottom hopper, 10 oz. removable top hopper, cleaning brush
- Model: KCG8433BM, KCG8433DG
With coupon code "BLENDK400", that's $50 less than our May mention and $110 under what major stores charge. Buy Now at KitchenAid
- Available in several colors (Contour Silver pictured).
- 56-oz. blender jar
- 1.5 peak HP motor
- 5-speed variable dial
- Model: KSB4028
That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at DooDahDeals
- 8" and 10" skillets
- 1.5-qt. and 2.5-qt. saucepans with lids
- 6-qt. low casserole dish with lid
