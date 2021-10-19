It's $170 under what you'd pay for a new one at QVC, and the lowest price we've seen for this mixer since February 2020. It's also a great price for any KitchenAid stand mixer. (Most sellers charge $530 for a new one.) Buy Now at KitchenAid
- Available in Contour Silver or Empire Red at this price.
- A 1-year KitchenAid warranty applies.
- 10-speed slide control
- planetary mixing action
- includes wire whip, flat beater, 6-qt. stainless steel bowl w/ contoured handle, & PowerKnead spiral dough hook
- Model: KP26M1X
Published 45 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Staff Pick
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's $110 off and the best price we could find. (Most stores charge the full list price of $400.) Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed from October 4 to October 17.
- Dual smart temperature sensors
- Heats water in 45 seconds
- 58mm commercial-grade portafilter
- Dosage selector and programmable shot size
- Model: KES6403BM
Apply coupon code "XRFMT" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
- 1.5-quart double wall freezer bowl
- LCD readout
- one touch operation
Save 20% to 50% off popular kitchen brands, and up to 60% off furniture this Fall. That includes 20% off Breville coffee makers, 25% off Le Creuset demi kettles, up to 25% off KitchenAid, up to 40% off Staub cookware, up to 40% off Staub ceramic bakeware, and much more. It also has decor starting from $2, and furniture from $17. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Shipping starts at $4.95, although many items ship for free.
Take $40 off with coupon code "DNS02", making this the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- LCD display
- self-cleaning function
- 2.1L water reservoir
- made of 304 stainless steel and food-grade ABS materials
- makes 9 small or large bullet-shaped ice cubes in one 6-9 minute cycle (up to 26-lbs. per day)
- Model: TT-IC002
That's $5 under our August mention, $70 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- digital display
- auto shut-off
- 1,700-watt heating power
- adjustable temperature up to 399.2°F
- Model: 90088
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- dishwasher safe
- blade has micro-serrations
- Model: KE351OHOBA
