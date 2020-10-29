New
KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus 5-Quart Stand Mixer
$200 $500
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $180 and is tied as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • Available in several colors (Empire Red pictured).
  • 10 speeds
  • 5-quart stainless steel bowl with handle
  • power hub fits over 10 optional attachments (not included)
  • includes flat beater, Powerknead spiral dough hook, and stainless steel wire whip
  • Model: KV25G0X
