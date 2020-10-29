That's the lowest price we could find by $180 and is tied as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available in several colors (Empire Red pictured).
- 10 speeds
- 5-quart stainless steel bowl with handle
- power hub fits over 10 optional attachments (not included)
- includes flat beater, Powerknead spiral dough hook, and stainless steel wire whip
- Model: KV25G0X
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
That's a $120 savings and the best price we've seen for this limited edition model in Passion Red. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5-quart stainless steel bowl
- 10 speeds
- 14+ attachments
- coated flat beater, c-dough hook, wire whip, and pouring shield
- Model: KSM180QHSD
It's $30 under our mention from September and you'd pay $450 just for the mixer elsewhere. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Available in several colors (Chrome pictured).
- includes 5-qt. stainless steel bowl, 3-qt. stainless steel bowl, flat beater, dough hook, 6-wire whip, mini whip, and spatula
- Model: KP25M0X
That's $13 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Contour Silver.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- includes blade
- work bowl, lid, are dishwasher-safe
- Model: KFC3511
That's $10 less than you'd pay for a new one, although most stores charge around $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Avaialble in several colors (Cocoa Silver pictured).
- A 6-month KitchenAid warranty is provided.
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
- two speeds and pulse operation
- stainless steel blade
- Model: KFC3516
Apply coupon code "IKICHOFF1" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by MorShine US via Amazon.
- makes 9 bullet ice cubes within 7 mins
- produces up to 26 lbs. per day
- includes scoop
- measures 10.75" x 14" x 13"
- Model: CP217A
Apply code "IBJSQCWV" to get the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Gray or Brown.
- Sold by Luwatt via Amazon.
- cuts and seals
- includes 2 AA batteries
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected back in stock on November 13, but can be ordered at this price now.
- shatterproof
- reusable stainless steel filter
- 100% BPA free and dishwasher safe
- Model: K11872-10US
Apply coupon code "TREAT20" to save on over 100 small appliance items, including brands such as Cuisinart, Instant Pot, Keurig, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95. In-store pickup may also be available.
- Earn $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 spent. (It can be redeemed online or in-store from November 2 through November 10.)
If you're looking for gifts for someone special (that includes you!), you can shop and save on electronics, TVs, video games, kitchen appliances, and much more. TVs start at $80, laptops at $120, and tablets or e-readers at $60. Best of all, you don't have to wait until Black Friday to buy! Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free store pickup is available for many items.)
You'd normally pay $10 per month for this subscription, so you're saving a total of $40. Shop Now at Best Buy
- This offer is for new subscriptions only.
- You must have a My Best Buy account to redeem (it's free to sign up).
- Digital download instructions will be emailed after checkout.
- access to hundreds of magazines and leading newspapers
That's a 50% savings off the list price, and a great deal on a 65" TV. Buy Now at Best Buy
- It's available for pickup only in select locations, though stock may be low.
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatible
- Model: 65H6510G
You'd expect to pay at least $68 more if purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Neon Blue / Red joy cons
- game download
- includes joy cons, grips, dock, and two straps
- Model: HADSKABLD
They're at least $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- stainless steel blades
- dishwasher safe
- Model: KE351OHOBA
That's the sharpest deal we could find by $7. Buy Now at eBay
- knife block with integrated sharpener
- kitchen shears
- six steak knives
- 8" chef's knife, 8" slicer, 8" bread knife, 5.5" utility knife, 4.5" and 3.5" santoku knives, 3.5" paring knife
- Model: KKFSS16CS
It's $5 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Pistachio.
- pour spout
- non-slip base
- dishwasher safe
- includes 2.5-quart bowl, 3.5-quart bowl, & 4.5-quart bowl
- Model: KE175OSPIA
It's $80 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more qualify for free shipping.
- dishwasher-safe
- oven-safe up to 500 degrees
- Model: KC2P30PLCP
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|60%
|--
|$200
|Buy Now
|Target
|$200 (exp 10 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
