It's $190 less than you'd pay for a new unit elsewhere and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black Matte (pictured), Contour Silver, or Passion Red.
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 5 speeds
- 3 preset programs
- Model: RKSB40XX
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $35 under our May certified refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen for this oven in any condition. (It's $75 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit today.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
- 9 cooking presets
- non-stick interior
- includes countertop oven, 9" x 13" baking pan w/ grill rack, removable metal drip/crumb tray, and removable metal rack
- Model: KCO211BM
- UPC: 883049523248
It's $34 under our August mention and the best price we could find for a new one today by $34, although most retailers charge $129 or more for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
- measures, sifts, and automatically adds ingredients directly to your mixer bowl
- compatible with any KitchenAid stand mixer
- digital scale can be used separately with the included scale plate
- 4-cup hopper
- includes a storage case
- Model: KSMSFTA
That's $29 under the best deal we could find for a new mixer and the lowest price we've seen. It's also a great price for a premium brand hand mixer, in general. (For further comparison, we saw a comparable premium brand 5-speed hand mixer elsewhere for $40.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
- cord lock on each side
- includes 2 stainless steel beaters
- beaters are dishwasher safe
- Model: KHM5
It's the lowest price we could find by $15, although it's $60 or more at most major retailers. For further comparison, it's $24 under our mention of a new one from last December. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- compatible with any KitchenAid stand mixer
- includes slicer/shredder attachment, 3-mm slicing blade, 4-mm shredding blade, coarse shredding blade, 2-in-1 food pusher, and storage case
- Model: KSMVSA
Apply coupon code "508S1GN6" for a savings of $99.. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Dreamy Kitchen via Amazon.
- 12 presets
- 1,700-watts
- 23-Qt. capacity
- up to 450° heat
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-slice toaster
- egg cooker
- meat tray
- Model: 78500
- UPC: 072244785005
Clip the 25% off on-page coupon code for a savings of $75, making it the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Wood Finish Handle at this price.
- stable high-pressure Italian pump
- Includes universal portafiller holder, 1 or 2 cup filters (pressurized & non-pressurized), 12-0z. stainless steel milk frothing pitcher, filter cleaning tool, metal tamper, & measuring scoop
- Model: 50027
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 6 options for soymilk (dry and soaked beans), rice/bean paste, fruit/veggie drinks, and pureed soup
- Model: DJ-15SS
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Get savings on a huge assortment of DeWalt tools and workshop equipment, including saws, drills, impact drivers, & more. Shop Now at eBay
- Some items show pricing at checkout.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 15A Compact Jobsite Table Saw w/ Stand for
$399( $120$100 off).
You'd pay $15 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- In Light Grey Heather.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- dishwasher safe
- blade has micro-serrations
- Model: KE351OHOBA
