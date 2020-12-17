With coupon code "BLENDK400", that's $50 less than our May mention and $110 under what major stores charge. Buy Now at KitchenAid
- Available in several colors (Contour Silver pictured).
- 56-oz. blender jar
- 1.5 peak HP motor
- 5-speed variable dial
- Model: KSB4028
Save on $13 mixer attachments. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Pictured is the KitchenAid Flex Edge Beater for 6-Qt. Stand Mixers for $24.99 ($20 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Kohl's
- compatible with any KitchenAid stand mixer
- includes slicer/shredder attachment, 3-mm slicing blade, 4-mm shredding blade, coarse shredding blade, 2-in-1 food pusher, and storage case
- Model: KSMVSA
Assuming you use the Kohl's Cash, that's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in several colors (Matte Black pictured).
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed in-store or online from December 25 through January 3.
- includes 5-quart stainless steel bowl, metal wire whip, nylon-coated flat beater, nylon-coated dough hook, 2-piece pouring shield
- 325-watt motor
- 10 speeds
- Model: KSM150PS
Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to drop it to $59.49. That's $40 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by usa-world-sales via eBay
- stainless steel taps
- makes up to 14 servings
- Model: KCM4212SX
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
Apply coupon code "COFFEEPOTTODAYONLY" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at crystaliausa.com
- stove top
- ergonomic handle
- food safe tin lining
That's $5 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be back in stock on December 23.
- on/off switch with indicator light
- 17W power
- Model: MWBLKPDQ
Turn your KitchenAid stand mixer into a food processor, spiralizer, pasta press, and more with these attachments. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95.
- Pictured is the KitchenAid Food Grinder Attachment for $39.99 (low by $10).
- Earn $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 spent. It can be redeemed in-store or online from December 25 through January 3.
It's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- dishwasher safe
- stainless steel blades
- includes plastic blade guard
- Model: KE351OHOBA
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in several colors (Empire Red pictured).
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
- removable 8" blending arm
- 4-point stainless steel blade deisgn
- variable speed trigger
- 3-cup blending jar with lid
- Model: KHBV53
That's a savings of 20%. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Aqua Sky.
- includes Y-peeler, julienne peeler, and serrated peeler
- Model: KC479OHAQA
That's a savings of $130. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in Cocoa Silver.
- Save an extra 10% if you choose in-store pickup.
- in-lid strainers
- double-sided pour spouts
- Dishwasher Fearless
- oven-safe up to 500°F
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|KitchenAid
|--
|$150
|Buy Now
|Macy's
|$200 (exp 7 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register