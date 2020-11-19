New
eBay · 51 mins ago
Certified Refurb KitchenAid Exact-Slice Food Processor Attatchment for Stand Mixers
$99 $170
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PAY10LESSCR" to drop it to $98.99. That's a savings of $ Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 2-year Allstate certified warranty applies.
  • Sold by USA World Sales via eBay.
Features
  • includes blades to slice, shred, or julienne
  • attaches to the hub of a KitchenAid stand mixer
  • Model: RKSM1FPA
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PAY10LESSCR"
  • Expires 11/23/2020
    Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay KitchenAid
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 41% -- $99 Buy Now