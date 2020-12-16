Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to drop it to $59.49. That's $40 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by usa-world-sales via eBay
- stainless steel taps
- makes up to 14 servings
- Model: KCM4212SX
Save on $13 mixer attachments. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Pictured is the KitchenAid Flex Edge Beater for 6-Qt. Stand Mixers for $24.99 ($20 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Kohl's
- compatible with any KitchenAid stand mixer
- includes slicer/shredder attachment, 3-mm slicing blade, 4-mm shredding blade, coarse shredding blade, 2-in-1 food pusher, and storage case
- Model: KSMVSA
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in several colors (Empire Red pictured).
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
- removable 8" blending arm
- 4-point stainless steel blade deisgn
- variable speed trigger
- 3-cup blending jar with lid
- Model: KHBV53
It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Available in Matte Black
- 70 settings
- includes grinder, grounds tray, portafilter holder, bottom hopper, 10 oz. removable top hopper, cleaning brush
- Model: KCG8433BM, KCG8433DG
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
That's $5 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be back in stock on December 23.
- on/off switch with indicator light
- 17W power
- Model: MWBLKPDQ
Turn your KitchenAid stand mixer into a food processor, spiralizer, pasta press, and more with these attachments. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95.
- Pictured is the KitchenAid Food Grinder Attachment for $39.99 (low by $10).
- Earn $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 spent. It can be redeemed in-store or online from December 25 through January 3.
Apply coupon code "YOUSAVE" to get an extra 15% off a selection of already-discounted small appliances, cookware, and kitchen tools. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Note that many items are excluded from the coupon discount.
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders $75 or more ship free. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the KitchenAid 3-Ply 4-qt. Stainless Steel Casserole w/ Lid for $50.99 after coupon (low by $9).
That's $72 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity and weight of silver bars elsewhere.
Update: It's now $283.70. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by APMEX via eBay.
- .999 fine silver
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to drop it to $76.49. That's $24 less than our last mention and $54 less than a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- USB Type-C port for video & micro USB port for power
- Model: UM.ZP1AA.001
That's $53 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Perfume Empire via eBay
It's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- dishwasher safe
- stainless steel blades
- includes plastic blade guard
- Model: KE351OHOBA
That's a savings of 20%. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Aqua Sky.
- includes Y-peeler, julienne peeler, and serrated peeler
- Model: KC479OHAQA
That's a savings of $130. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in Cocoa Silver.
- Save an extra 10% if you choose in-store pickup.
- in-lid strainers
- double-sided pour spouts
- Dishwasher Fearless
- oven-safe up to 500°F
That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at DooDahDeals
- 8" and 10" skillets
- 1.5-qt. and 2.5-qt. saucepans with lids
- 6-qt. low casserole dish with lid
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|--
|$59
|Buy Now
|Walmart
|$60 (exp 9 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Amazon
|$70 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register