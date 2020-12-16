New
Certified Refurb KitchenAid 28-oz. Cold Brew Coffee Maker
$59
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to drop it to $59.49. That's $40 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
  • Sold by usa-world-sales via eBay
  • stainless steel taps
  • makes up to 14 servings
  • Model: KCM4212SX
  • Code "PURCHASECR15"
  • Expires 12/19/2020
eBay   -- $59 Buy Now
Walmart   $60 (exp 9 mos ago) -- Check Price
Amazon   $70 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price