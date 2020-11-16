It's a low today by $170 and $50 less than last year's Black Friday mention. Buy Now at Macy's
- In three colors (Contour Silver pictured).
- beater, dough hook, pouring shield, wire whip, Flex Edge beater, and stainless steel bowl
- tilt-head design
- 10 speeds
- Model: KSM150FE
Expires 11/29/2020
Published 20 min ago
That's $40 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. (Stand mixer pictured is not included.) Buy Now at eBay
- Note: This item is in "like new" condition.
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- Sold by USA World Sales via eBay.
- includes blades to slice, shred, or julienne
- attaches to the hub of a KitchenAid stand mixer
- Model: KSM1FPA
You'd pay at least $10 more for a 9-Cup Food Processor from this brand elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by USA World Sales via Amazon.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- overload protection
- non-slip feet
- click lock
- cord storage
- safety lock
- pulse function
- Model: KFP740
It's $5 less than buying it refurbished directly from KitchenAid. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Red pictured).
- Sold by USA World Sales via eBay.
- This item is in like-new condition.
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty is included.
- stainless steel blade
- Model: RKSB650
Save on over 3,000 small appliances from brands like Instant Pot, Keurig, Hamilton Beach, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- Pictured is the Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $69.99 ($50 off).
- Select items include gift card with purchase.
Save on a blender, hand mixer, convection oven, and toaster oven. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Oster French Convection Countertop and Toaster Oven for $111.99 (low by $28)
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
That's $44 less than what Kohl's charges for the 6-quart model. Buy Now at Walmart
- 12 one-touch cooking functions
- dehydrate function
- guided cooking prompts
- non-stick, dishwasher safe pan and crisper tray
Shop over 62,000 discounted items, including clothing, jewelry, and items for the home. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Save on over 16,000 items including Christmas decor from $2, curtains from $7, kids' apparel from $7, throw pillows from $9, women's apparel from $10, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- If you're shopping outside of this sale, use coupn "SALE" to take an extra 15% to 20% off select items.
Bag the lowest prices of the season on thousands of items, including sofas, rugs, decor, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Ladlow 65" Fabric Loveseat for $379. ($510 off)
- The majority of these items ship for free.
Shop and save on over 600 items, including men's shirts, swimwear, pants, shoes, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. In-store pickup may also be available.
They're at least $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- stainless steel blades
- dishwasher safe
- Model: KE351OHOBA
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 301 stainless steel cutting wire
- ergonomic handle
- Model: KE133OHOBA
Save $38 over the next best price we found ($78 including the Kohl's Cash) by applying coupon code "SAVE15". Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash is redeemable November 20 through 25.
- includes 2 saucepans, 2 frypans, stockpot, saute pan, 4 lids, and steamer insert
- induction safe and oven safe to 500°F
- dishwasher safe
- Model: 71001
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- integrated bottle opener
