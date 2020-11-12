You'd pay at least $10 more for a 9-Cup Food Processor from this brand elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by USA World Sales via Amazon.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- overload protection
- non-slip feet
- click lock
- cord storage
- safety lock
- pulse function
- Model: KFP740
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's $40 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. (Stand mixer pictured is not included.) Buy Now at eBay
- Note: This item is in "like new" condition.
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- Sold by USA World Sales via eBay.
- includes blades to slice, shred, or julienne
- attaches to the hub of a KitchenAid stand mixer
- Model: KSM1FPA
It's $5 less than buying it refurbished directly from KitchenAid. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Red pictured).
- Sold by USA World Sales via eBay.
- This item is in like-new condition.
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty is included.
- stainless steel blade
- Model: RKSB650
Shop mixers, air fryers, vacuums, coffee makers, and more. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Pictured is the KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 10 Speed 6-Quart Stand Mixer in Empire Red for $500 ($100 off).
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
Get a 50% discount when you purchase a coffee maker and 25% off beverages with auto-delivery. Or get a Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker for Free with a 12-month coffee purchase commitment. Shop Now at Keurig
- Initial purchase bags free shipping. Thereafter, orders of $29 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Keurig K-Elite for $84.99 ($18 low)
- 24 boxes of 20/22/24Ct or 24 bags of coffee are required in 12-months to receive free Keurig K-Mini Plus.
- 16 boxes of 20/22/24CT or 16 bags of coffee are required in 12--months to receive 50% off your choice of select coffee makers.
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by waystock via eBay
- carry handle
- thermometer
Sign in to your Creators Club profile to get access to this sale – you'll get up to half off thousands of men's, women's, and kids' items once you add them to your cart. Shop Now at adidas
- Creators Club members also bag free shipping on all orders.
Save on a huge variety of goods from tech to appliances or tires to trees, with savings reaching up to 80% (very likely to see even greater discounts within) in essentially every category eBay has to offer. Shop Now at eBay
- As new and refurbished items are available, be sure to check the warranty info found on individual product pages.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
They're at least $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- stainless steel blades
- dishwasher safe
- Model: KE351OHOBA
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 301 stainless steel cutting wire
- ergonomic handle
- Model: KE133OHOBA
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- integrated bottle opener
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|33%
|--
|$100
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register