New
eBay · 42 mins ago
Refurb KitchenAid 5-Speed Blender w/ 56-oz. Pitcher
$70 $100
free shipping

It's $5 less than buying it refurbished directly from KitchenAid. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Red pictured).
  • Sold by USA World Sales via eBay.
  • This item is in like-new condition.
  • A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty is included.
Features
  • stainless steel blade
  • Model: RKSB650
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay KitchenAid
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 30% -- $70 Buy Now