It's $5 less than buying it refurbished directly from KitchenAid. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Red pictured).
- Sold by USA World Sales via eBay.
- This item is in like-new condition.
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty is included.
- stainless steel blade
- Model: RKSB650
That's $13 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Contour Silver.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- includes blade
- work bowl, lid, are dishwasher-safe
- Model: KFC3511
That's $10 less than you'd pay for a new one, although most stores charge around $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Avaialble in several colors (Cocoa Silver pictured).
- A 6-month KitchenAid warranty is provided.
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
- two speeds and pulse operation
- stainless steel blade
- Model: KFC3516
That's $40 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. (Stand mixer pictured is not included.) Buy Now at eBay
- Note: This item is in "like new" condition.
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- Sold by USA World Sales via eBay.
- includes blades to slice, shred, or julienne
- attaches to the hub of a KitchenAid stand mixer
- Model: KSM1FPA
Save on coffee makers, slow cookers, mixers, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker pictured ($40 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected back in stock on November 13, but can be ordered at this price now.
- shatterproof
- reusable stainless steel filter
- 100% BPA free and dishwasher safe
- Model: K11872-10US
Apply coupon code "UIYUUXV3" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sunavo via Amazon.
- Available in Silver.
- compatible with all cookware
- carrying handles
- 6 power levels
- heat tube
- Model: HP102-D2
Shop mixers, air fryers, vacuums, coffee makers, and more. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Pictured is the KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 10 Speed 6-Quart Stand Mixer in Empire Red for $500 ($100 off).
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
Take up half off over 900 refurbished items on eBay. There's a wide variety of discounted deals, including audio equipment, robot vacuums, laptops, power tools, and kitchen items. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty information.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
It's $130 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by boytone via eBay
- built-in NFC
- Model: SC-NA10
You'll save $24 over prices elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
They're at least $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- stainless steel blades
- dishwasher safe
- Model: KE351OHOBA
That's the sharpest deal we could find by $7. Buy Now at eBay
- knife block with integrated sharpener
- kitchen shears
- six steak knives
- 8" chef's knife, 8" slicer, 8" bread knife, 5.5" utility knife, 4.5" and 3.5" santoku knives, 3.5" paring knife
- Model: KKFSS16CS
It's $80 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more qualify for free shipping.
- dishwasher-safe
- oven-safe up to 500 degrees
- Model: KC2P30PLCP
