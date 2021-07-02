KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Blender for $60
eBay · 33 mins ago
Certified Refurb KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Blender
$60 $78
free shipping

That's a savings of $18 off list price. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by USA World Sales via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Available in Empire Red.
  • stainless steel S-shaped fixed blade
  • non-slip grip
  • Model: RKHB2351ER
