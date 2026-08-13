The Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO drops to $80 with promo code "BRANDS20", $90 less than you'd pay for one in new condition. This certified refurbished model includes a 2-year warranty and features a 1400-watt heating base that allows searing directly in the pot, skipping the need for a separate stovetop pan. The coupon ends August 16 at 11:59 PM EDT. Buy Now at eBay
- 8 cooking functions
- Nonstick and oven safe to 500°F
- Integrated spoon and glass lid
This Ninja NeverClog juicer is $70 off at Costco, dropping to $79.99 from its regular $149.99 price. Other sellers charge around $115. Beyond juicing, it also slices and shreds, adding meal-prep functions that many single-purpose juicers don't offer. The 32-oz. juice vessel and 40-oz. pulp container give it more capacity than juicing on a small scale. Shipping is free. This deal ends August 16. Buy Now at Costco
- Combines juicing, slicing, and shredding in one machine
- Cold press system designed to produce more juice with less foam
- Total Pulp Control lets you choose less or more pulp in your juice
- 32-oz. juice vessel and 40-oz. pulp container
- NeverClog system designed to power through tough ingredients
With promo code "BRANDS20", this certified refurbished Ninja CREAMi Deluxe drops to $124.80, down from its $255.99 list price. It's the best deal we've seen for this model in any condition. It includes two 24-oz. pint containers. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Coupon ends August 16. Buy Now at eBay
- makes ice cream, sorbet, gelato, slushi, Italian ice, frozen drinks, Creamiccino, & frozen yogurt
- two 24-oz. CREAMi Deluxe pints w/ storage lids
Using promo code "BRANDS20", this certified refurbished Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 XL Ice Cream Maker drops to $144, $17 less than our mention from March. It comes with a 2-year warranty provided by Allstate and two 24-oz. pint containers for making ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet at home. The coupon ends August 16. Buy Now at eBay
- makes ice cream, sorbet, gelato, slushi, Italian ice, frozen drinks, Creamiccino, & frozen yogurt
- two 24-oz. CREAMi Deluxe pints w/ storage lids
Seattle Coffee Gear's flash sale spans espresso machines and bundles from brands like Ascaso, Rocket, Rancilio, and Philips. Refurbished Philips superautomatic machines start under $300, while bundles pairing machines with grinders run into the thousands, such as the Rocket Espresso Cinquantotto Mignon XL Bundle at $3,959. Shoppers can choose between new machines, refurbished units, and multi-item bundles across a wide price range. Shop Now at Seattle Coffee
- Espresso machines from brands like Ascaso, Rancilio, Rocket, Diletta, and Philips
- Includes refurbished and B-Class refurbished espresso machines at reduced prices
- Several espresso machine and grinder bundles included
- Superautomatic, semi-automatic, and manual espresso machines available
- Prices range from under $300 to over $4,000
The Brand Outlet on eBay is offering an extra 20% off select Ninja items with promo code "BRANDS20". The selection is mostly certified refurbished, spanning air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, and multi-cookers, such as the Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO Multi-Cooker at $80 or the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker at $156. Several Ninja Blast Max Cordless Blenders are also included, along with a few new, non-refurbished accessories like Ninja Woodfire pellets. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
This Cuisinart toaster oven broiler has dropped by another $24 since we last listed it in May. You'd pay $59 for it still at Home Depot. The toaster oven has 1,800W of power and fits up to six slices of toast or an 11" pizza, with a nonstick interior and cool-touch handle for easy cleanup. Shipping is free, too. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1800 watts of power
- Stainless steel construction with a silver finish
- Fits up to 6 slices of toast or an 11" pizza
- Cool-touch handle and slide-out rack
- Nonstick, easy-clean interior
- Weighs 15.5 lb.
Walmart offers the Frigidaire Gallery Touchscreen Nugget Ice Maker for $104.40. That's a $73 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Produces up to 33 lbs. of nugget ice per day
- First batch of ice ready in 10-15 minutes
- Touchscreen control panel
- Auto self-cleaning function
- Includes ice scoop and drip tray
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
eBay is offering up to 30% off Omega watches, spanning Seamaster, Speedmaster, De Ville, and Constellation lines in both new and pre-owned condition. Prices range widely, from a pre-owned Seamaster Aqua Terra at $2,331 down from $3,885 to a new Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond edition at $10,085 down from $11,300. Every listing carries eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, and most include free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
This refurbished MacBook Pro is listed at $215.52, down from $1,799.00. It comes with an 8GB and 256GB SSD configuration along with a one-year warranty, and eBay Refurbished items are tested and inspected before sale. Buy Now at eBay
- 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage
- 13.3" display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- Space Gray finish w/ USB-C connectivity
- Refurbished and rated Good condition
- Includes a one-year warranty
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|67%
|--
|$80
|Buy Now
|Walmart
|$80 (exp 4 mos ago)
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|Check Price
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