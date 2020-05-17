Open Offer in New Tab
New
Belk · 44 mins ago
KitchenAid Food Grinder Attachment
$42 $50
free shipping w/ $49

Use coupon code "DESIGNER" for a further savings of $8, making it the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Belk

Tips
  • Available in White.
  • Pad your order over $49 or with a beauty item to get free shipping, otherwise shipping is $8.95.
Features
  • plastic & stainless steel grinding plates
  • includes cleaning brush
  • Model: FGA
Details
Comments
  • Code "DESIGNER"
  • Expires 5/17/2020
    Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Popularity: 3/5
eBay · 4 wks ago
Refurb KitchenAid Stand Mixer Food Grinder Attachment
$30 $40
free shipping

It's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find, although you'll pay at least $40 for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
  • A 6-month replacement warranty applies through KitchenAid.
Features
  • includes stomper, coarse and fine plates for grinding meat, and wrench
  • Model: FGA
↑ less
