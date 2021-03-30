New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb KitchenAid Diamond 5-Speed Blender
$72 $90
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PAYLESSCR" to save $8, making it $18 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by USA World Sales via eBay, in like new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Features
  • Soft Start
  • die cast metal base
  • 56-oz. BPA-free pitcher
  • 5 speeds plus crush ice and pulse modes
  • Intelli-Speed motor control for optimal speed
  • Model: R-KSB1570qg
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PAYLESSCR"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay KitchenAid
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 20% -- $72 Buy Now