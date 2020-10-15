That's $13 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Contour Silver.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- includes blade
- work bowl, lid, are dishwasher-safe
- Model: KFC3511
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
5-quart stainless steel bowl
- 10 speeds
- 14+ attachments
- coated flat beater, c-dough hook, wire whip, and pouring shield
- Model: KSM180QHSD
- 5-quart stainless steel bowl
- 10 speeds
- 14+ attachments
- coated flat beater, c-dough hook, wire whip, and pouring shield
- Model: KSM180QHSD
That's $10 less than you'd pay for a new one, although most stores charge around $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Avaialble in several colors (Cocoa Silver pictured).
- A 6-month KitchenAid warranty is provided.
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
- two speeds and pulse operation
- stainless steel blade
- Model: KFC3516
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 smart programs
- makes 8 cups cooked
- dishwasher-safe cooking pot & accessories
Add it to your cart to put it $37 under our February mention and at the lowest price we've seen. (It's $52 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit.)
Update: The price has increased to $72.25. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included.
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- Model: 140-3000-01
Score added savings on a variety of coffee makers from Keurig, Cuisinart, Black + Decker, Ninja, and more when you log into your account to get a one-time use 20% off coupon.
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with $39.
Save on hand mixers, toasters, coffee makers, blenders and more.
- all items are sold by usa-world-sales via eBay
- warranty information is provided on individual product pages
That's the best price we could find by $349. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZSAXAA
That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Get this price via coupon code "PLUSVALUE" and save $40 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by eurobike17 via eBay
- Choose the aluminum wheels option for this deal
- The bike arrives mostly assembled. You need to install the front wheel, pedals, handlebar, seat and air up the tires.
- dual disc brake
- 21 gears
- 49cm frame
That's the sharpest deal we could find by $7. Buy Now at eBay
- knife block with integrated sharpener
- kitchen shears
- six steak knives
- 8" chef's knife, 8" slicer, 8" bread knife, 5.5" utility knife, 4.5" and 3.5" santoku knives, 3.5" paring knife
- Model: KKFSS16CS
It's $5 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Pistachio.
- pour spout
- non-slip base
- dishwasher safe
- includes 2.5-quart bowl, 3.5-quart bowl, & 4.5-quart bowl
- Model: KE175OSPIA
It's $80 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more qualify for free shipping.
- dishwasher-safe
- oven-safe up to 500 degrees
- Model: KC2P30PLCP
