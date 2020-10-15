New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Processor
$29 $80
free shipping

That's $13 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Contour Silver.
  • A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
  • includes blade
  • work bowl, lid, are dishwasher-safe
  • Model: KFC3511
