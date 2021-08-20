KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper for $20
New
KitchenAid · 1 hr ago
Refurb KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper
$20 $30
free shipping

That's $30 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at KitchenAid

Tips
  • Available at this price in several colors (Matte Gray pictured).
  • A 6-month KitchenAid warranty applies.
  • Search "rkfc0516bm" to find the refurbished 5-cup version for $24.99 ($30 less than a new one elsewhere).
Features
  • 2 speeds & pulse operation
  • stainless steel blade
  • Model: KFC3516
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Small Appliances KitchenAid KitchenAid
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers

KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Mini Food Processor for $20
eBay · 6 days ago
Refurb KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Mini Food Processor
$20 $30
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen and $35 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Avaialble in several colors (Cocoa Silver pictured).
  • A 6-month KitchenAid warranty is provided.
  • Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
Features
  • two speeds and pulse operation
  • stainless steel blade
  • Model: KFC3516
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
KitchenAid 33% -- $20 Buy Now
eBay 60% $30 (exp 9 mos ago) $20 Check Price