King Kooker 22" Portable Propane Outdoor Cooker for $55
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
King Kooker 22" Portable Propane Outdoor Cooker
$55 $77
free shipping

That's $22 off list and around $11 less than third-party sellers charge elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 8.5-qt. aluminum fry pan and basket
  • 54,000 BTU cast burner
  • cooking thermometer
  • Model: 22PKPT
Related
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals BBQs & Grills Walmart King Kooker
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Walmart 28% $45 (exp 1 yr ago) $55 Buy Now