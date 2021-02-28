Most stores charge around $190. Buy Now at Walmart
- includes 120 accessories, such as figure, tracks, trains, and more
- Model: 17850
Apply coupon code "YN3M4VWU" for a 60% savings. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Dr. Home via Amazon.
- 3 riding modes
- 250W motor
- wear-resistant vacuum tires
- foldable
- dual disc brakes
- adjustable height range from 31" to 41"
- 220-lb. weight capacity
Roma invicta pretty much encapsulates the spirit of Rome, and LEGO sets its own lofty standard here with its largest set yet - a massive 9,036 pieces. This set is intended for the adults who perhaps found the Architecture series a bit too simple (and with so many tiny pieces, probably adults without cats as well.) While it's list price, it's the only place to get this monumental testament to Roman ingenuity. Buy Now at LEGO
- LEGO VIPs also get the LEGO Roman Chariot set for free, complete with a gladiator and two horses. (It's free to sign up.)
- measures 10.5" x 20.5" x 23.5"
- Model: 10276
Apply coupon code "72RSS9ZR" for a savings of $136. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SHRC Technology via Amazon.
- foldable
- auto return home
- 90° FOV adjustable 4K HD camera
Perfect for the next time you find yourself having a imaginary intergalactic space battle in a cantina with Greedo. It's also the best price we could find by $6, so while you're saving the galaxy, you're also saving yourself some cash (or credits depending on what universe you call home). Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Green.
- measures 9" x 2" x 5"
- barrel spins & lights up when trigger pulled
- Model: CSP
That's the best price we could find by $184. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black.
- Intel Core i7-7560U 2.4GHz processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: EVC156-2BK
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- four plates each of 5.5-lbs., 4.4-lbs., 3.3-lbs., and 2.8-lbs.
- two spinlock collar sets
- cement plates
- non-slip grip
- iron bars
That's $70 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 16 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- 4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600Mbps + 2.4Gbps
- Model: RAX35-100NAS
It's $290 under the list price and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $399. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in several colors.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: GWTN141-4GR
