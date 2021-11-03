This early Black Friday deal is nearly half off and the lowest we've seen for this brewer by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available for this price in Black.
- Smart Start
- brew 6-, 8-, or 10-oz. cups
- 36-oz. removable water reservoir
- removable drip tray
- Model: 5000196742
Get this coffee maker for $70 off, as well as 25% off beverages, with auto-delivery selected. That's a savings of about $82. Buy Now at Keurig
- Available in Black or White.
- You're committing to three subscription deliveries of three 24-count boxes of K-cups over 12 months. Cancellation fees and restrictions apply.
That's the best price we could find by $210. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Silver pictured).
- 10 speeds
- 5-quart stainless steel bowl with handle
- power hub fits over 10 optional attachments (not included)
- includes flat beater, Powerknead spiral dough hook, and stainless steel wire whip
- Model: KV25G0X
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-slice toaster
- egg cooker
- meat tray
- Model: 78500
- UPC: 072244785005
That's $200 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Have a Sam's Club membership? Sam's Club has it for $569.98 plus around $6 for shipping. (You'd need to buy a $40 membership if you're not already a member, in which case Home Depot's price is lower.)
- grinder w/ 13 adjustable settings
- 60-oz. removable water tank & drip tray
- Model: ESAM04110S
You'd pay $40 via Amazon. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping and save $8.99.
- up to six units can plug together using one outlet
- removable and dishwasher-safe stoneware and glass lids
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
That's the second-lowest price we've seen for a TCL 55" 4K Roku Smart TV. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4K resolution
- HDR
- Roku remote app
- Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant compatibility
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55S21
That's $40 under our September mention, $143 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x728 LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM and 32GB storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: XE310XBA-K01US
- UPC: 753575028848
Save on laptops from $129, TVs from $380, cell phones from $69, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Samsung 34" 3,440x1,440 Freesync Ultrawide Gaming Monitor for $279 (low by $79).
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $35 or more ship free.
