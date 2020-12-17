New
eBay · 28 mins ago
Keurig K150 Series Commercial K-Cup Brewing System
$275 $399
That's a low by a buck, but it's at least $318 everywhere else. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by lifestylebyfocus via eBay.
  • 90-oz. reservoir, up to 18 cup capacity
  • removable drip tray
  • five different brew sizes (4-oz. to 12-oz.)
  • Model: 663701837780
  • Published 28 min ago
