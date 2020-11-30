That's $18 less than Target charges. Buy Now at BJ's Wholesale Club
- brews multiple K-Cup pod sizes (6, 8, 10 oz.)
- 48-oz. resovoir
- Model: 5000204841
Get a 50% discount when you purchase a coffee maker and 25% off beverages with auto-delivery. Or get a Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker for Free with a 12-month coffee purchase commitment. Shop Now at Keurig
- Initial purchase bags free shipping. Thereafter, orders of $29 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Keurig K-Elite for $84.99 ($18 low)
- 24 boxes of 20/22/24Ct or 24 bags of coffee are required in 12-months to receive free Keurig K-Mini Plus.
- 16 boxes of 20/22/24CT or 16 bags of coffee are required in 12--months to receive 50% off your choice of select coffee makers.
Apply coupon code "YOUGET20" and "JACKPOT" to get this price. Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's a low by $43 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or pad your order over $75 for free shipping.)
- In Black or Gray
- MultiStream Technology
- 6-, 8-, 10-, and 12-oz. cup sizes
- 66-oz. water reservoir
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Nickel
- Charcoal version available for $20 less
- 6-, 8-, 10-, and 12-oz. cup sizes
- 60-oz. water reservoir
- accommodates travel mugs upto 7.2"
- smart start
Use coupon codes "YOUGET20" and "JACKPOT" to bag the best price we could find by $18. (Most stores charge $200 or more.) Plus, you'll receive $45 in Kohl's Cash to use later. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed December 1 through December 9.
- works with both ground coffee and K-Cup pods
- makes 6- to 12-cup carafes or 6- to 12-oz. single serving cups
- programmable auto-brew
- Model: K-Duo Plus
That's $5 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be back in stock on December 11.
- on/off switch with indicator light
- 17W power
- Model: MWBLKPDQ
Save on over 3,000 small appliances from brands like Instant Pot, Keurig, Hamilton Beach, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- Pictured is the Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $69.99 ($50 off).
- Select items include gift card with purchase.
That's $3 less than you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5-setting browning control
- regulating thermostat
- indicator lights
- non-stick plates
- Model: WMR-CA
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
You'll save on TVs and electronics, small appliances, video games, books, movies, fitness equipment, and home items. Shop Now at BJ's Wholesale Club
- Many items bag free shipping, but some may incur shipping charges. Curbside pickup is available on hundreds of items.
That's the best price we could find by $5 and a savings of $120 off list. Buy Now at BJ's Wholesale Club
- 2.5-lb. food capacity
- nonstick interior & stainless steel exterior
- adjustable temperature up to 450°F
- 60-minute timer
- airfry basket & baking pan/drip tray
- Model: AFR-25M
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- 6-oz. to 12-oz. brew sizes
- removable drip tray
- auto shut-off
