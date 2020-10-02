New
Houzz · 46 mins ago
$99 $140
free shipping
That's $5 under the next best price we could find, and $5 below our mention two weeks ago. Buy Now at Houzz
Features
- Central locking system
- Caster wheels
- measures 22" x 11" x 20"
- includes 16 removable bins
- Model: 240762
Details
Comments
-
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
Hanging Wall Storage at Amazon
from $5
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on tool holders, cord organisers, utility hooks, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Staples · 1 mo ago
DeWalt TSTAK I Stackable 7-Compartment Tool Organizer
$23
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Staples
Features
- extended length handle
- anti-rust metal latches
- removable cups
Amazon · 3 days ago
Wall Control Galvanized Steel Pegboard Tool Organizer Kit
$67 $95
free shipping
Most stores charge at least $10 more. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- accepts a wide variety of fittings (listed on page)
- measures 33" x 16" x 4"
- rust resistant
- magnetic
- Model: 30-WGL-200GVB
New
Amazon · 40 mins ago
DeWalt TSTAK V Tool Organizer
$22 $45
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- can be stacked with other units and connected via side latches
- removable covered cups
- clear and impact-resistant lid
- measures 17.2" x 12.9" x 5.7"
- Model: DWST17805
Sam's Club · 1 day ago
Keter Hudson 60-Gallon Storage Bench Deck Box
$100
$9 shipping
That's the best price we could find today by $25 and a very good price for a bench-style deck box in general. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Features
- measures 24.1" x 52.2" x 35"
- Model: 234741
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Keter Luzon Outdoor Storage Table
$40 $50
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Brown Wood or Matte Brown.
Features
- measures 15.35" x 15.35" x 16.93"
- made from super-tough polypropylene resin plastic to resist cracking and peeling
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Houzz
|29%
|--
|$99
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$104 (exp 46 mins ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register