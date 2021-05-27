Kent 700c Step Through Electric Bike for $698
Walmart
Kent 700c Step Through Electric Bike
$698 $998
free shipping

That's a savings of $300 off list price.

Features
  • 8-speed pedal assist
  • 700c x 40c tires
  • 8-speed Shimano trigger style shifter w/ three assist modes
  • aluminum frame
  • front and rear alloy disk brake system
  • Shimano Tourney TX800 8-speed rear derailleur
  • Model: 92704
