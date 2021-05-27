Kent 700c Step Through Electric Bike for $698

That's a savings of $300 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 8-speed pedal assist
- 700c x 40c tires
- 8-speed Shimano trigger style shifter w/ three assist modes
- aluminum frame
- front and rear alloy disk brake system
- Shimano Tourney TX800 8-speed rear derailleur
- Model: 92704
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
While many retailers are still reeling from a shortage of bicycles that could last until 2022, we wanted to point you to some great bikes from a global leader in the industry that are still within a decent price point. Whether you want the thrill of biking a mountain trail or just cruising on the tarmac, adults and kids can find something to get them out of the house and enjoying the great outdoors. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Eurobike XC550 49cm 21 Speed Bike for $255.55 ($13 low).
That's $450 off list and the best price we could find. It's also $650 less than the current generation of this bicycle, so it's a golden opportunity to snatch up a previous year's model at a steep discount. Buy Now at The House
- 2019 model
Shop 278 items including socks from $7, water bottles from $8, safety lights from $10, gloves from $13, and more. Shop Now at REI
- Opt for store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $50 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the CamelBak K.U.D.U. Protector 10 7 L Hydration Pack for $129.73 ($70 off list).
It's a $70 savings on these hard-to-find bikes. Buy Now at Walmart
- 26" aluminum frame
- Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
- 20mph max speed
- 36V / 250W rear hub motor
- 1 hour / 20 mile run time
- Model: HYP-E26-1104
Save on patio and garden items, clothing, electronics, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
Grab this household essential at a very popular price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Add to an order of $35 or more to bag free shipping, otherwise a $5.99 fee will apply.
- in a range of sizes
- 800 MPR
- lasts up to three months
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|30%
|$698 (exp 11 mos ago)
|$698
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register