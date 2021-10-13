That is savings of $94. Buy Now at Lowe's
- removable sliding wire basket
- large power on/off switch with illuminated indicator
- cord caddy
- defrost drain
- adjustable temperature
- Model: KLFC015MWD
-
Expires in 13 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
There are
40 39 free standing mini fridge choices, with prices ranging from $34 to $133 $296. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Koolatron 6 Cans 12-oz. Freestanding Beverage Refrigerator for $50.19 ($15 off).
These models are marked up to 29% off. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 28-cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator for $2,519 ($280 off).
Use coupon code "ECBBQRND" to take an extra 45% off for a $13 low today and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Blue at this price.
- Sold by AstroAI via Amazon.
- chills up to 32° or warms up to 150°F
- removable shelf
- AC/DC powered
- 6-can capacity
- Model: M040W
Get this price via coupon code "dealnews47"; it's a savings of $47 off list. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- eco energy-saving mode
- shock-proof design
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Save on smart assistants, security equipment, smart watches, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the 2nd-Gen. Google Nest Mini w/ GE Smart Plug for $29.99 (low by $3).
That's the best price we could find by $131. Buy Now at Lowe's
- This item is for in-store pickup only, and availability varies by location.
- includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" bi-material 72-tooth ratchets with sockets and accessories
- 3 drawer tool box
- Model: CMMT45302
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|--
|$535
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register