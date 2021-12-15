exclusive
New
kemimoto.com · 18 mins ago
$45 $76
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!↑ less
Coupon code "dealnews40" saves you $31 off the list price. Buy Now at kemimoto.com
Features
- 3 heat settings
- wicking performance fabric
- up to 8 hours heating on a full charge
- Model: F1117-00102SBK-AFF
Details
Comments
Related Offers
REI · 4 days ago
The North Face at REI Outlet
Up to 62% off
free shipping w/ $50
Save on a huge variety of The North Face clothing and gear. Shop Now at REI
Tips
- The North Face TNF Waffle Beanie pictured for $20 ($9 off).
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more).
- REI members can save an extra 20% off one outlet item with coupon code "OUTLETWARM", as detailed in the related offer below.
Walmart · 8 hrs ago
Outsunny 2-Person Insulated Ice Fishing Shelter
$99 $198
free shipping
That's a $6 low. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- two other colors available for slightly more.
Features
- internal storage bag
- waterproof
- 4 ground stakes, 4 cord loops
- measures 44.8" x 7" x 7"
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Exotac Tinderzip Zipper Pull Fire Starter 5-Pack
$11
free shipping w/ Prime
Save $2 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Search "B01N3PZL15" for Black.
Features
- flammable core that can pull apart, exposing the inner material, and be used as a fire starter with a simple spark
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Stanley Adventure Stay Hot 3-Qt. Camp Crock
$35 $70
free shipping
It's the best price Amazon has ever offered; most stores charge $60 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- keeps food hot for 12 hours, or cold for 16
- Model: 10-01875-027
kemimoto.com · 1 wk ago
Kemimoto Classic Heated Gloves
$40
free shipping
Use coupon code "dealnews47" to drop the price to a few dollars under our mention from last month, and take $36 off. Buy Now at kemimoto.com
Features
- 3 temperature levels
- touchscreen compatible
- wind and water resistant
- 3.5 to 6 hours of heating time per charge
- Model: FZH0185-03
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|kemimoto.com
|40%
|--
|$45
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register