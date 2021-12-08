New
kemimoto.com · 5 mins ago
$40
free shipping
Use coupon code "dealnews47" to drop the price to a few dollars under our mention from last month, and take $36 off. Buy Now at kemimoto.com
Features
- 3 temperature levels
- touchscreen compatible
- wind and water resistant
- 3.5 to 6 hours of heating time per charge
- Model: FZH0185-03
Details
Comments
