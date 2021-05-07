Kathy Ireland Home J du J Sierra Craftsman 10" Outdoor Wall Light for $50
Lamps Plus
Kathy Ireland Home J du J Sierra Craftsman 10" Outdoor Wall Light
$50 $70
free shipping

That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Features
  • 10.5" high x 5" wide, extends 6.5" from wall
  • Rubbed bronze finish
  • Uses one maximum 40 watt standard-medium base bulb (not included)
  • Model: 20178
  Expires 5/24/2021
    Published 21 min ago
