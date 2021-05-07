Kathy Ireland Home J du J Sierra Craftsman 10" Outdoor Wall Light for $50

That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- 10.5" high x 5" wide, extends 6.5" from wall
- Rubbed bronze finish
- Uses one maximum 40 watt standard-medium base bulb (not included)
- Model: 20178
-
Expires 5/24/2021
Published 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Apply coupon code "WZP5NMWX" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available for this price in White.
- Sold by Linhai Yixuan via Amazon.
- 8 modes
- light sensor
- IP65 waterproof
Clip the extra $10 off on-page coupon for a total savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in Black.
- Sold by Amico-USA via Amazon.
- 5,000K daylight white
- 4,000 lumens
- motion sensor
- 180° swivel
- IP65 waterproof
Save on chandeliers, pendants, tracking lighting kits, light sconces, lanterns, and ceiling fans. More importantly however, save yourself from darkness. Shop Now at Home Depot
Add an focal point or finishing touch to your garden with prices starting at $40 for smaller fountains, and ranging up to $500 for a larger piece. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Shipping adds $5, but orders $49 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Cascading Bowls 27.5" Modern Fountain with LED Light for $109.95 ($50 off).
Save on a variety of open-box fixtures, ceiling fans, bathroom lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Open-Box John Timberland Bellagio 20-1/2" High Bronze Downbridge Outdoor Wall Light for $129.86 ($40 off).
- These are fully inspected like new returns and open box items.
- Quantities are limited.
- Shipping varies by item, but starts at around $5.
Discounts on a selection of chandeliers, table lamps, pendant lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Sandoval 14 3/4" Wide Bronze Pendant Light for $79.98 ($40 off).
Shop big discounts on lamps, ceiling fans, chandeliers, vanity lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Temple Hill 50" Matte Black Modern LED Ceiling Fan for $220 ($80 off).
- Many items receive free shipping, otherwise, shipping adds $5, or is free on orders of $49 or more.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lamps Plus
|52%
|--
|$50
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register