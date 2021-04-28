Coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" cuts it to $59 off and $41 less than you'd pay for the similar new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Karcher via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- large cable hook and on-board accessory storage
- water inlet filter
- adjustable nozzle
- Model: 1.602-201.4
It's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" quick-connect fitting
- compatible with most pressure washers up to 3,200-PSI
- Model: 8.641-035.0
Save on drills, drivers, saws, rotary tools, and more. Plus, get a free battery and charger with your purchase. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Bosch 18V Cordless Circular Saw w/ Battery & Charger for $119 (low by $109).
Save up to $120 over 30 power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Discount applies in cart.
- $20 off 1 tool.
- $70 off 2 tools.
- $120 off 3 tools.
Save on a variety of certified refurbished power tools, from brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Makita. Shop Now at eBay
- These certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $42.49 (via "PICKRMOM", refurb low by $23).
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 2 USB ports
- automatic shut-off
- charges smart devices, as well as Ryobi tool batteries
- Model: P743
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $287.95 ($300+ for a refurb elsewhere)
Shop over 5,000 shoes, tees, hoodies, and more. Kids' styles start at $7, women's as low as $8, and men's from $10. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the understated PUMA Men's Enzo 2 Training Shoes in Red for $30 (a low by $27).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a large selection of men's and women's shoes, shirts, shorts, other activewear, and some athletic gear -- even a set of wrestling earguards. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
