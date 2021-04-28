New
eBay · 17 mins ago
Certified Refurb Karcher K 2.300 1,600 PSI Electric Pressure Washer
$79 $93
free shipping

Coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" cuts it to $59 off and $41 less than you'd pay for the similar new model. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Karcher via eBay.
  • A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
Features
  • large cable hook and on-board accessory storage
  • water inlet filter
  • adjustable nozzle
  • Model: 1.602-201.4
  • Expires 5/3/2021
    Published 17 min ago
Refurbished
