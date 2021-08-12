Kanto YU Powered Desktop Stereo Speakers for $220
Crutchfield · 1 hr ago
Kanto YU Powered Desktop Stereo Speakers
$220 $280
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Crutchfield

  • Available in Matte Black.
  • Bluetooth 4.2 w/ high-quality aptX audio streaming
  • 70-watt RMS amplifier built into left (active) speaker
  • includes remote control, 16-ft. speaker wire, 2 AAA batteries, & 8 self-adhesive rubber feet
  • Model: YU BLK
  • Published 1 hr ago
