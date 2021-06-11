Certified Refurb Kalorik Pro XL 5.3-Quart Digital Stainless Steel Air Fryer for $68

That's $41 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Nobody Lower via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Dishwasher-safe parts
- Cool touch exterior
- LED Display
- Multifunction
- Model: FT44845SS
-
Published 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Even with shipping, it's $22 under what Kalorik charges direct. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Available in Multi.
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more qualify for free shipping.
- extra wide 1.5" slots
- cord storage in base
- removable crumb tray
You'd pay $90 elsewhere. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- 2 slots (1.5" wide)
- Bagel, Defrost and Cancel functions
Save on blenders, mini fridges, air fryers, kettles, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Apply coupon code "DN68470195" for a savings of $61. Buy Now at Costway
- produces up to 88-lbs. of ice per day
- 8.8-lbs. of ice storage
- 70" cord
- interior LED lighting
- Model: 68470195
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Bones For The Phones via Amazon.
- Available in select colors at this price (Green pictured).
- BPA-free
- dishwasher safe
- collapsible from 5.7” to 2.2” for storage
- makes up to 15 cups of popcorn in under 4 minutes
Clip the 30% off on-page coupon code for a savings of $38, making it the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue.
- 2 coffee selections
- transparent water tank
- measures 5.3" x 13" x 10.2"
- works w/ Lavazza Blue capsules
- Model: 041953000648
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a low now by $25. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
After the in-cart discount, that's $7 less than you'd pay for a 5-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- In Black/Grey.
Save on Android phones, tablets, smart watches, cell phone cases, laptops, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft Store via eBay.
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G 256G Android Smartphone for $1,489 ($51 off).
You'd pay nearly double that elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|54%
|--
|$68
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register