Certified Refurb Kalorik Pro XL 5.3-Quart Digital Stainless Steel Air Fryer for $68
New
eBay · 50 mins ago
Certified Refurb Kalorik Pro XL 5.3-Quart Digital Stainless Steel Air Fryer
$68 $150
free shipping

That's $41 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Nobody Lower via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • Dishwasher-safe parts
  • Cool touch exterior
  • LED Display
  • Multifunction
  • Model: FT44845SS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Kalorik
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 54% -- $68 Buy Now