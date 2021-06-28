Certified Refurb Kalorik 4-in-1 Eat Smart Grill for $42
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Kalorik 4-in-1 Eat Smart Grill
$42 $80
free shipping

Get this price via coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS". It's $38 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by nobodylower via eBay.
  • It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
Features
  • reversible cooking plates (w/ grill and griddle)
  • 200 square inch grill
  • adjustable top height
  • Model: FHG43302SS
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
