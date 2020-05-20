Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Chewy · 43 mins ago
K&H Extra-Wide Outdoor Unheated Kitty House
$34 at checkout $52
free shipping

Thanks to the discount at checkout, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Chewy

Tips
  • Available at this price in Olive/Black.
Features
  • vinyl backing and 600 denier nylon construction create a water-resistant shelter
  • zippered roof for easy assembly (no tools required)
  • machine washable, 100% polyester Berber pad
  • Model: 100533
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Pets Chewy K&H Pet Products
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register