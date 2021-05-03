Jumbl Fully Automatic Digital Egg Incubator for $70
Jumbl Fully Automatic Digital Egg Incubator
$70 $90
free shipping

Features
  • LED candling lamp
  • built-in water channels
  • holds roughly 12-36 eggs depending on the size/species
  • LED display w/ built-in Fahrenheit temperature stabilization
  • Model: 280104
