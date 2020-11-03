New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Joseph Joseph Totem Max 60L Waste Separation & Recycling Unit
$155 $317
free shipping

Use coupon code "FRIEND" to score a low by $39. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • two removable 30L compartments
  • removable food waste caddy with lid
  • measures approximately 14" x 15" x 32"
  • Model: 30062
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 11/3/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
