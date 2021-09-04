Joseph Joseph Measure-Up Adjustable Measuring Spoon for $6
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Joseph Joseph Measure-Up Adjustable Measuring Spoon
$5.94 $12
It's a buck under what you'd pay at Amazon, although it's currently backordered there. Apply coupon code "LABOR" to get this price. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend $25 or more to bag free shipping.
  • measure dry ingredients from 1/4-tsp up to 1-Tbsp
  • BPA-free
  • dishwasher-safe
  • Model: 40105
  • Code "LABOR"
  • Expires 9/7/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
